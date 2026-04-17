Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,032,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session's volume of 335,783 shares.The stock last traded at $40.39 and had previously closed at $39.54.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $149,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $608,603.44. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 10,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $357,816.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,354,117.08. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,571 shares of company stock worth $1,618,757. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,887,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company's stock worth $101,055,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 265.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 892,258 shares of the company's stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 648,378 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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