Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Releases Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 88.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rathbones Group's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: First-half performance improved across key measures: FUMA rose 10.7% year over year to £120.7 billion, operating income increased 8.6% to £487.5 million, and underlying profit before tax grew 14.4% to £123.2 million. The operating margin expanded to 25.3%, while the interim dividend increased 3.2%.

First-half performance improved across key measures: FUMA rose 10.7% year over year to £120.7 billion, operating income increased 8.6% to £487.5 million, and underlying profit before tax grew 14.4% to £123.2 million. The operating margin expanded to 25.3%, while the interim dividend increased 3.2%. Positive Sentiment: Wealth-management flows improved materially, moving to a £450 million net inflow in the second quarter and neutral flows for the first half. Excluding tax-driven and execution-only outflows, underlying wealth-management flows were approximately £500 million positive, supported by higher gross inflows and growth in financial-planning relationships.

Wealth-management flows improved materially, moving to a £450 million net inflow in the second quarter and neutral flows for the first half. Excluding tax-driven and execution-only outflows, underlying wealth-management flows were approximately £500 million positive, supported by higher gross inflows and growth in financial-planning relationships. Negative Sentiment: The regulatory Skilled Person Review remains a significant cost and execution risk, with total incremental costs estimated at £60 million and around 4,700 enhanced-due-diligence clients subject to restrictions. Management reported no material client outflows attributable to the review and expects remediation work for restricted clients to be completed by year-end, but insurance does not cover all potential fee repayments or fines.

The regulatory Skilled Person Review remains a significant cost and execution risk, with total incremental costs estimated at £60 million and around 4,700 enhanced-due-diligence clients subject to restrictions. Management reported no material client outflows attributable to the review and expects remediation work for restricted clients to be completed by year-end, but insurance does not cover all potential fee repayments or fines. Negative Sentiment: The cessation of fees on portfolio cash will reduce the wealth-management fee margin by roughly 1.5 basis points in the second half and prompted a revision of the fourth-quarter operating-margin target to 28.7% from 30%. Management expects technology savings and efficiency initiatives to offset part of the pressure, but not during 2026.

The cessation of fees on portfolio cash will reduce the wealth-management fee margin by roughly 1.5 basis points in the second half and prompted a revision of the fourth-quarter operating-margin target to 28.7% from 30%. Management expects technology savings and efficiency initiatives to offset part of the pressure, but not during 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Asset management continues to face difficult conditions for active U.K. managers and recorded weaker flows, although management remains committed to its quality-and-value investment style. Rathbones plans to add selected strategies and pursue institutional opportunities while emphasizing patience until investment performance improves.

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Rathbones Group Trading Down 2.1%

Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,682. The stock had a trading volume of 138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,062. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,580 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 190.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,760.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,974.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,780 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 1,950 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,982.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RAT

Rathbones Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,621 per share, with a total value of £20,781.22. Also, insider Jonathan Sorrell bought 15,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,630 per share, for a total transaction of £249,716. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,236 shares of company stock worth $54,276,234. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rathbones Group

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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