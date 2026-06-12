Raymond James Financial Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $39.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMCI. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after buying an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here