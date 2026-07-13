Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.27.

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HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.8%

DINO stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 200,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,145. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $6,194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $5,505,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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