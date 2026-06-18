Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $425.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Raymond James Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.25.

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Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JBL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.58. The stock had a trading volume of 218,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,644. Jabil has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $428.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Jabil

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Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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