Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James cut its price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$73.00, a more pessimistic outlook that still implies about a 13.57% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—four analysts rate the stock "Buy" and four "Hold"—with a consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$77.38 after several firms adjusted their targets.
  • Badger trades at C$64.28 (market cap ~C$2.17B) with a P/E of 36.73; recent quarterly results showed C$0.47 EPS on C$280.79M revenue and a twelve‑month range of C$37.00–C$82.57.
  • Interested in Badger Infrastructure Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$83.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDGI. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$64.28. 117,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$82.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Badger Infrastructure Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Infrastructure Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines