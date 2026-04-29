Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$83.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDGI. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$77.38.

Get BDGI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:BDGI traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$64.28. 117,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$82.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Infrastructure Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Infrastructure Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here