Raymond James Financial Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $330.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $415.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the shipping service provider's stock. Raymond James Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.87.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $312.11 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $366.57 and its 200-day moving average is $345.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,675 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here