Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 32.86%.The company had revenue of $319.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $15,013,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 89,211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company's stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

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