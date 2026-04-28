Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share and revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 28.65%.The business had revenue of $417.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.07 million. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RYAM alerts: Sign Up

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 162,835 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,384. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,949 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 348,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,346 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 177.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 869,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,757 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 373,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAM

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rayonier Advanced Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rayonier Advanced Materials wasn't on the list.

While Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here