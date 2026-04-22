RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Raised to $26.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Hovde Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RBB Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.33.

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RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $412.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.21. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 16.76%.The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RBB Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — RBB reported $0.66 EPS vs. $0.45 consensus and revenue of $34.75M vs. $32.38M, driven by higher net income and improved margins; that topline and bottom-line outperformance is the primary catalyst for the rally. RBB (RBB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q1 earnings beat — RBB reported $0.66 EPS vs. $0.45 consensus and revenue of $34.75M vs. $32.38M, driven by higher net income and improved margins; that topline and bottom-line outperformance is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call tone — Management framed the quarter as a “profitable rebound,” highlighting improving net income (reported ~$11.3M), margin recovery and constructive commentary about loan and deposit trends that supports near-term earnings momentum. RBB Bancorp Earnings Call Signals Profitable Rebound

Earnings call tone — Management framed the quarter as a “profitable rebound,” highlighting improving net income (reported ~$11.3M), margin recovery and constructive commentary about loan and deposit trends that supports near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — RBB announced a $0.16 quarterly dividend (record April 30; payable May 15), which implies an annualized yield of roughly 2.6%, supporting income-focused investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Company announcement)

Dividend declared — RBB announced a $0.16 quarterly dividend (record April 30; payable May 15), which implies an annualized yield of roughly 2.6%, supporting income-focused investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Company announcement) Neutral Sentiment: Full call transcript available — The detailed transcript provides more color on credit trends, expense outlook and capital plans; investors may want to review for any subtle shifts in forward guidance or risk commentary. RBB Bancorp (RBB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full call transcript available — The detailed transcript provides more color on credit trends, expense outlook and capital plans; investors may want to review for any subtle shifts in forward guidance or risk commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Metric deep-dive — Analyst notes compare key metrics (ROE, net margin, credit metrics) vs. estimates and last year; these details will influence how durable the beat appears and how consensus raises (or not) evolve. RBB (RBB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company's core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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