Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
RCI Hospitality logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RCI Hospitality shares moved above their 200-day moving average on Thursday, trading as high as $27.00 and last changing hands at $26.91. The stock was up about 2.0% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a "sell (d)" rating and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of "Sell" for the stock.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, equal to a 1.2% annualized yield based on the article, while institutional ownership stands at 53.82%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $27.00. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 22,727 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. RCI Hospitality's payout ratio is presently -41.03%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 62.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 122.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company's stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company's U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick's Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RCI Hospitality Right Now?

Before you consider RCI Hospitality, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RCI Hospitality wasn't on the list.

While RCI Hospitality currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines