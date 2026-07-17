RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $27.00. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 22,727 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. RCI Hospitality's payout ratio is presently -41.03%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 62.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 122.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company's stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company's U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick's Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.

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