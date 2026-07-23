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Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven real estate stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Prologis, Blackstone, American Tower, Welltower, Digital Realty Trust, Opendoor Technologies, and Apollo Global Management.
  • Prologis stands out as the global leader in logistics real estate, with roughly 1.2 billion square feet of properties and development projects across 19 countries.
  • The list spans multiple real estate niches, including data centers, communications infrastructure, health care real estate, residential transactions, and broader real estate/alternative asset management strategies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Prologis, Blackstone, American Tower, Welltower, Digital Realty Trust, Opendoor Technologies, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies involved in owning, developing, managing, or financing real property, such as residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. For stock market investors, this term often includes real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other companies whose earnings are tied to property values, rental income, and real estate market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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