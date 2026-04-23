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Real Estate Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identifies five Real Estate stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Blackstone (BX), CBRE Group (CBRE), Apollo Global Management (APO), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), and Welltower (WELL).
  • These names span the sector’s range — alternative asset managers (Blackstone, Apollo), commercial real estate services (CBRE), data-center REITs (Digital Realty), and healthcare/seniors-housing REITs (Welltower) — offering different exposure and drivers.
  • Real estate stocks typically provide rental income and property-appreciation potential but are sensitive to interest rates and economic cycles, so rate and macro risk should be a key part of any research on these names.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Blackstone, CBRE Group, Apollo Global Management, Digital Realty Trust, and Welltower are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing property—commonly including REITs, property developers, and real estate service firms—providing investors exposure to the property market without directly owning physical buildings. They typically generate returns from rental income and property appreciation but are sensitive to interest rates, economic cycles, and local real estate conditions, so investors often use them for income generation and portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

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While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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