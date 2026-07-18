Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Real Matters Stock Performance

REAL opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$381.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.85.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.68 million during the quarter. Real Matters had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Real Matters will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current year.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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