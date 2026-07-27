Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.1094.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Huntington began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

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Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Realty Income vs SCHD ETF: Better buy for income investors?

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Realty Income as a reliable income stock, citing its long record of monthly dividends and steady payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Realty Income's Data Center Bet Could Turbocharge Dividend Growth Over the Next Decade

Investor interest is also being supported by a bullish long-term thesis around Realty Income’s expansion into data centers, which could create a new growth engine for dividend increases over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Realty Income, suggesting analysts still see the stock as fairly valued rather than an obvious bargain or sell candidate. Barclays Remains a Hold on Realty Income (O)

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after acquiring an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,599,676,000 after acquiring an additional 531,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,655,991,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $796,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.59 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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