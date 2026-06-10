Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.2260. Approximately 6,366,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,236,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,434,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,646 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 568,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,773 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 234,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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