Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,242.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,400 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,900 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 6,200 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get RKT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on RKT

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In other news, insider Marybeth Hays acquired 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,585 per share, with a total value of £15,589. Also, insider Shannon Eisenhardt purchased 432 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £432 per share, with a total value of £186,624. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,350 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,288 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.24. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,866 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,522.92. The company has a market cap of £33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,846.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,271.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 101.40 EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 42.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reckitt Benckiser Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reckitt Benckiser Group wasn't on the list.

While Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here