Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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