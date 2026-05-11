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Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from nine brokerages, with more analysts rating the stock buy or strong buy than sell.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: Zacks Research downgraded the stock to strong sell, while Kepler Capital Markets upgraded it to strong-buy and Morgan Stanley raised it to overweight.
  • The stock opened at $12.89, near its 52-week low of $12.51 and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating weak recent price performance.
  • Interested in Reckitt Benckiser Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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