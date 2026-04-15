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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: Recruit opened at $8.66 vs. the prior close of $8.9550 and last traded at $8.7950 on ~22,973 shares, sitting above its 50-day MA ($8.53) but below its 200-day MA ($9.92).
  • Solid earnings and valuation: Q earnings showed $0.13 EPS and $6.12B revenue (above the $6.03B estimate) with a 12.85% net margin and 30.37% ROE; analysts forecast FY EPS of 0.36 and the stock trades at a PE of 10.17.
  • Interested in Recruit? Here are five stocks we like better.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.9550, but opened at $8.66. Recruit shares last traded at $8.7950, with a volume of 22,973 shares traded.

Recruit Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: RCRUY is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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