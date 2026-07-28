Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $10.9680 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,218,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,624,416.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $84,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,937 shares of company stock valued at $486,974. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 107,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,908 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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