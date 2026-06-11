Recursion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,524 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 15,030 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $26,970.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $435,942. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,059,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,418,096. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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