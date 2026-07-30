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Red Cat (RCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Red Cat is expected to report Q2 2026 results on August 6 after market close, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.21 per share and revenue of approximately $22.65 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, reporting a $0.22-per-share loss and $15.47 million in revenue, despite 849.1% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • RCAT shares have declined 9.1% and recently opened at $6.77, well below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages; analysts nevertheless maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with a $21.40 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $22.6530 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Red Cat's quarterly revenue was up 849.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Cat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Trading Down 9.1%

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Funk II sold 165,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,897,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Clear Str upgraded shares of Red Cat to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Cat from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Red Cat to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Cat currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Cat

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: RCAT is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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