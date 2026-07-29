Red Violet (RDVT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Red Violet to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $25.6180 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Red Violet Trading Up 5.5%

RDVT opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Red Violet has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Red Violet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Red Violet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Violet news, CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $689,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,611,741.86. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Patrick Reilly sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $689,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 232,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,343,917.93. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,641,880 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,826,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Red Violet by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,586 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 143.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc NASDAQ: RDVT is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

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