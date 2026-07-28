Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JonesTrading

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JonesTrading from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JonesTrading's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.07.

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Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 4,673,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,123. The company has a quick ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 59.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwood Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mortgage banking production exceeded $8 billion for the second consecutive quarter, while mortgage-banking platforms generated $40.1 million in GAAP net income—up 9% from the first quarter. The company also maintained its regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share and reported $192 million in unrestricted cash. Redwood Trust Reports Q2 Loss as Mortgage Banking Tops $8 Billion

Mortgage banking production exceeded for the second consecutive quarter, while mortgage-banking platforms generated $40.1 million in GAAP net income—up 9% from the first quarter. The company also maintained its regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share and reported $192 million in unrestricted cash. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $6.00 price target, implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The endorsement may provide support by signaling confidence in Redwood’s longer-term valuation and mortgage-banking platform. BTIG Research rating update

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating and set a $6.00 price target, implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The endorsement may provide support by signaling confidence in Redwood’s longer-term valuation and mortgage-banking platform. Neutral Sentiment: Redwood’s reported earnings figures vary by reporting measure and source, but the results generally indicate improved performance from a year ago alongside a quarterly shortfall versus analyst expectations. Investors will likely focus on the company’s earnings presentation and conference call for clarification. Redwood Trust 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Redwood’s reported earnings figures vary by reporting measure and source, but the results generally indicate improved performance from a year ago alongside a quarterly shortfall versus analyst expectations. Investors will likely focus on the company’s earnings presentation and conference call for clarification. Negative Sentiment: Redwood Trust reported a second-quarter GAAP net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share, and GAAP book value per share declined to $6.90 from $7.12 in the prior quarter. Another earnings report cited $0.15 per share versus a $0.23 consensus estimate, while Zacks reported $0.25 versus a $0.26 estimate; despite differences in the figures, the common takeaway is an earnings miss. Redwood Trust Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc NYSE: RWT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

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