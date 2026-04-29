Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $412.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.81 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 33.95%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.830-4.870 EPS.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 1,549,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Regency Centers has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Regency Centers to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $10,142,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 195,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,344,220.36. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 177,490 shares of company stock worth $13,839,932 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 842,037 shares of the company's stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 660,896 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,563,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,337,215 shares of the company's stock worth $97,483,000 after buying an additional 589,327 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 553,269 shares of the company's stock worth $38,192,000 after buying an additional 489,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,394 shares of the company's stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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