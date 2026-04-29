Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.830-4.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Regency Centers Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 1,548,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.54. Regency Centers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $412.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.81 million. Regency Centers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $10,142,951.70. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 195,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,220.36. This trade represents a 39.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,490 shares of company stock worth $13,839,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,261,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company's stock worth $294,167,000 after purchasing an additional 287,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,540,137 shares of the company's stock worth $258,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,693 shares of the company's stock worth $179,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,542 shares of the company's stock worth $177,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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