Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $787.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of REGN opened at $678.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $641.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 3,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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