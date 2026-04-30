Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $917.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $923.00 to $917.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $825.82.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $20.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.45. The stock had a trading volume of 282,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $758.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. Insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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