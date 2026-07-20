Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rein Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rein Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rein Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNTX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Rein Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 348,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Rein Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rein Therapeutics by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,904 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Rein Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,243,969 shares of the company's stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,437 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Rein Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company's stock.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 554,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,444. Rein Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company's core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

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