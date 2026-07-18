Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.50.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RGA opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $244.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,987.55. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

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