Rekor Systems (REKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $12.6120 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 80.28% and a negative net margin of 60.48%.The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rekor Systems Trading Down 7.1%

REKR stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rekor Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company's stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor's platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

The company's flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.

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