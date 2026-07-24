RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.10. RE/MAX shares last traded at $9.2910, with a volume of 364,846 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JonesTrading upgraded RE/MAX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $197.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, insider Adam K. Peterson sold 216,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $2,400,719.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 982,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,905,084. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,770 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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