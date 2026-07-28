RE/MAX (RMAX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million.

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RE/MAX Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE RMAX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a PE ratio of 968.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday. JonesTrading raised shares of RE/MAX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Report on RMAX

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, insider Adam K. Peterson sold 216,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $2,400,719.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 982,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,905,084. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company's stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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