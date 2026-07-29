Remitly Global (RELY) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Remitly Global to announce earnings of $0.1288 per share and revenue of $485.8730 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.94 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Remitly Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Remitly Global Stock Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.34. Remitly Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Remitly Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Remitly Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 767,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,363,878.10. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,290.14. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,388 shares of company stock worth $3,725,510. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,995,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,554,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 168,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,895,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,096,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company's stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

Further Reading

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