RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.73 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $13.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.02 by $2.73, FiscalAI reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

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RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RNR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.88. 349,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,195. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $231.17 and a 52 week high of $318.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,782.25. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RenaissanceRe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RenaissanceRe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised RenaissanceRe from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe to $426.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $322.64.

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RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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