Renasant (RNST) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $280.7110 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $278.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 14.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Renasant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Renasant's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman C Mitchell Waycaster sold 12,704 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $501,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 183,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,782.50. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Dale III sold 1,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,594,985. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $618,889 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Renasant by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNST

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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