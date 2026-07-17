Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 1.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
ReNew Energy Global logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ReNew Energy Global shares rose 1.6% to $6.29, with trading volume jumping to 4.0 million shares, well above its average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but improving: Zacks upgraded the stock to Strong Buy, while Mizuho and Weiss Ratings maintained more cautious views. The consensus rating is currently Moderate Buy with an average target price of $6.39.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected revenue of $340 million and earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors holding 43.56% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 4,032,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 1,072,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.80 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,238,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,172 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,046,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,705 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 881.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,749 shares of the company's stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 815,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company's stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ReNew Energy Global Right Now?

Before you consider ReNew Energy Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ReNew Energy Global wasn't on the list.

While ReNew Energy Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines