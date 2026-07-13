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Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five renewable energy stocks are highlighted as the most watched right now: Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, Clearway Energy, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. MarketBeat says these names saw the highest dollar trading volume among renewable energy stocks in recent days.
  • Quanta Services stands out for its broad infrastructure work across electric power, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline industries. Its electric power segment focuses on transmission, distribution, substations, and smart grid projects.
  • The other names span different parts of the clean-energy value chain, from regulated utilities and renewable generation to infrastructure financing and oil-and-gas equipment with renewable exposure. Clearway Energy operates wind and solar projects, while HASI invests in energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure assets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, Clearway Energy, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce, or support energy sources that can be naturally replenished, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the growth of the clean energy sector, but they can also be volatile because their performance may depend on government policy, energy prices, and technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quanta Services Right Now?

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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