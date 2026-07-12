Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research cut Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elwood Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 260,319 shares of the company's stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 338,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 259,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 662.2% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 778,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 676,473 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.6%

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 613,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,591. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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