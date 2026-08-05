Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock valued at $744,190,623. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,446 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 64,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities set a $57.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here