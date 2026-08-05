Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Trading Up 1.6%

LTH stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,721,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,811 shares of the company's stock worth $93,572,000 after acquiring an additional 207,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 47,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $2,139,110.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,983,526.40. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 63,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,849,823.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 183,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,268,198.39. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock valued at $744,190,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Time Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $54.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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