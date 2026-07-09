Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hubbell stock on June 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Hubbell Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE HUBB opened at $480.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $565.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,116,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,309,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $452,675,000 after purchasing an additional 278,649 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $244,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,738,000 after buying an additional 173,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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