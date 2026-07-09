Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. NASDAQ: ENTG. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on June 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

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Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Entegris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,860. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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