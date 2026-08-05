Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 20th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 479,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $21,551,422.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 474,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,316,139.76. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock worth $744,190,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Life Time Group by 138.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 286.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $57.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTH

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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