Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. NYSE: BWXT. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.96 and a 12-month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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