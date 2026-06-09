Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hubbell stock on May 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Hubbell Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $485.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $380.86 and a 52-week high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $502.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is 33.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hubbell by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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