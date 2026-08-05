Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 29th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.77.

View Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 479,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $21,551,422.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 474,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,316,139.76. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock worth $744,190,623. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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