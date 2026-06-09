Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Packaging Corporation of America stock on May 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PKG opened at $219.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here