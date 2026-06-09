Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of CDW Corporation NASDAQ: CDW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on May 19th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $183.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CDW's payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CDW to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CDW from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 909.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CDW by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CDW by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director David W. Nelms acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,715.75. This trade represents a 54.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

CDW Company Profile

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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