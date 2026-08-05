Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. NYSE: CLH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $310.19 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $335.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $247,753.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,495.79. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $313.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $557,146,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $351,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $215,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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